Tim Burton Was Ready To Retire, But Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Has Left Him Re-Energized

At a recent press day for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" attended by /Film's own Jacob Hall, director Tim Burton answered some questions at a roundtable over whether there were "any other of [his] movies or creations" he wanted to perhaps make a sequel to. Could he perhaps be giving us another "Sweeney Todd" or another "Sleepy Hollow" down the line? Burton's answer was surprisingly resolute:

"No. In fact, I think I would say the opposite, in a funny way. Because I've done that a little bit, and I feel if I do something next, I mean I don't know what I'm going to do, but I want to do something where... I think I almost got out of making movies after my last one. Because I just didn't feel this whole studio thing.

Burton's last movie was "Dumbo" in 2019, a live-action adaptation of the beloved 1941 film, which received a middling box office performance and a mixed critical reception. What did Burton do after that? As he explained, "I went off and did a TV thing, just did 'Wednesday' in Romania just to kind of re-cleanse, so to speak, or re-energize, whatever, sort of a thing. So I had no burning desire to make the sequel or anything. I just wanted to make this movie. So I think I've re-calibrated the way I'm going to approach things in the future."

Burton also described his approach to revisiting the original "Beetlejuice," which came out back in 1988: "It was important to me to not to think about sequel, franchise, all these words. Like when I first started, none of those words were around, franchise or blah, blah, all that, reboots, rehab, restructure. Whatever." So what changed to make him return for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?"