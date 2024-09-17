Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2 Almost Sent Michael Keaton's Ghost With The Most To Hawaii

Tim Burton's new film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" has made over $153 million to date, which is surprising for a 34-years-after-the-fact sequel to an eerie, unusual comedy about unhappy rural ghosts (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) and the randy demon (Michael Keaton) they hire as a professional haunter. Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara return from the original film, now 34 years older and at new places in their lives. It seems that Betelgeuse still has randy, wedding-forward machinations at hand.

It's unusual that "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" finally got made, seeing as how several "Beetlejuice" projects had deflated in the past. Back in 1988, when "Beetlejuice" became a hit, two "Beetlejuice" sequels were immediately commissioned, and Hollywood was abuzz with where a follow-up might go. One of the original ideas was to be called "Beetlejuice in Love," written by Warren Skaaren, one of the first film's most active script doctors. That never-made film was to follow Betelgeuse as he escapes the land of the dead to pursue a living woman whose fiancée just died. That script was quickly dropped, however.

The other script, written by Jonathan Gems at Tim Burton's personal request, was the wackier idea, and news of its making quickly reached the public, instigating bemused chuckles. It was to be called "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian," and it would take everyone's favorite deceased Lothario out into the Pacific for a tropical vacation. The idea was bizarre enough to draw attention, and it seemed for a few golden moments — sometime in 1990 — that "Hawaiian" might actually be made. Burton's cache had only grown after he made "Batman" in 1989, and "Beetlejuice" stayed tangentially in the consciousness with a 1989 animated TV series adaptation. Also, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder had agreed to return, and Burton was keen to direct.

The story wasn't bad, either. Jonathan Gems described the movie in a 1997 interview with Fangoria Magazine.