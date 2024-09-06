How Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Cheekily Sidesteps Controversial Original Star Jeffrey Jones

As far as I can tell, Burton hasn't been specifically asked about this in any interviews yet (we'll update this article if he speaks on the matter), but it's probably safe to presume the reason Jeffrey Jones doesn't appear in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is because the actor was arrested in 2002 and pleaded no contest to inducing a 14-year-old boy to pose for sexually explicit photographs. Jones was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to register as a sex offender, and was subsequently arrested two more times for failing to update his sex offender status, tacking on more years of probation as a result.

Jones' career took a significant hit after that initial arrest, as you might expect (and, frankly, as it should have). He did some voice work on a "Stuart Little" TV show and the series "Invader ZIM," and is only credited in a few feature films since 2002 — "Who's Your Caddy?" and "10.0 Earthquake" among them. His highest profile work this century has been on the HBO series "Deadwood," where creator David Milch had hired Jones before he was first arrested and continued to support him through the aftermath of that incident. (In an interview that appears in Matt Zoller Seitz's "The Deadwood Bible," Jones even says Milch lent him money for a defense in a civil suit that was brought against him for the same crime.)

From the outside looking in, it seems obvious that Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to avoid any potential controversies by bringing Jones back. Under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav, the studio has not been doing well since its merger, so they're clearly eager for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" to be a hit — and, with no controversies in sight, it looks like the movie is on track to accomplish that mission.