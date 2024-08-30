Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Will Let The Juice Loose On The Box Office

With summer nearly over, the fall movie season is almost upon us. It's certainly early but in the early going, things are looking good. September used to be a bit of a dumping ground month for studios, with that post-summer hangover setting in badly. In recent years though, things have changed. It's now become fertile ground for the right movie to break out in a big way. It very much seems like Warner Bros. and director Tim Burton have just such a movie in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." Well over three decades after the original hit theaters, the long-awaited sequel is poised to become a breakout smash hit.

"Beetlejuice 2" is currently looking at an opening in the $81 to $94 million range when it hits theaters next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Warner Bros., for what it's worth, is being a little more conservative, with the studio estimating a debut in the $65 to $75 million range, per The Hollywood Reporter. Let's be perfectly clear that even on the very low end of these current projections, this is going to be a huge win for all involved. Consider for a moment that the original "Beetlejuice" made just shy of $75 million. Granted, that was in 1988 and not adjusted for inflation. Even so, it appears Burton's sequel has a great shot at surpassing that total on opening weekend in North America alone.

As far as September opening weekends go, 2017's "It" still holds the overall record with a ridiculous $123 million. The film went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. 2019's "It Chapter Two" is also up there with a $91 million opening. In the pandemic era, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" also set a Labor Day weekend record with $75 million in 2021. While "It" may be out of reach based on these early estimates, Burton's latest could easily overtake "Shang-Chi" and "It Chapter Two." That's very good company to be in.

At the same time, we have to consider the fact that box office tracking has been off by a lot in certain situations in recent years. "It" was pegged for a $60 million opening before shattering expectations. That's an extreme example but movies like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and more recently "Inside Out 2" have decimated expectations. This has the makings of a film that could do the same.