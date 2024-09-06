The Ending Of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2, Explained

This article contains massive spoilers for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

1988's "Beetlejuice" is a singular work of cinema, a gonzo alt-comedy supernatural satire that takes a look at death, the afterlife, and the ghost movie in a way that's completely unique unto itself. It's one of those films that contains a ton of imagination and some unique world-building, so it's no surprise that there's been a desire to explore that world further during the 36 years since the movie's release. Yet, despite a successful children's animated series and a hit Broadway musical, "Beetlejuice" is not a franchise that's been bled dry.

Thus, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the long-awaited follow-up from original director Tim Burton, is much more of a personal sequel as opposed to a franchise-building installment or even a too-reverential legacy sequel. This is not a film intended to reboot an IP so much as it's an artist revisiting his old stomping grounds. Burton himself has said as much, for at a press event attended by /Film's Jacob Hall, he was quoted as saying, "We just wanted to kind of not think about sequel or anything, just go and just make the movie." This is an energy that Burton has brought to the world of franchises before. While the filmmaker has been involved with a few handfuls of remakes and reimaginings of established stories, his only direct sequel before this one was 1992's "Batman Returns," which took a similar tack of sailing its own course.

Despite "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" having its own distinct sense of humor and identity, it still carries forward one key aspect of the original film. It uses its story, characters, and wit to make social commentary, and the main theme of this sequel concerns exploitation: of people, of artists, of life ... and, of course, of the afterlife.