The One Thing That Defines Beetlejuice, According To Tim Burton And Michael Keaton

It's been more than three decades in the making, but director Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton have finally reunited for a "Beetlejuice" sequel. Officially (and cleverly) titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the Oscar-nominated actor is back in the black and white as the undead villain, with Burton back in the director's chair, just as it was in 1988. While much has changed, such as the addition of newcomers like "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, the title character at the heart of the film is very much his old self. Much of that has to do with Burton and Keaton agreeing on what defines Beetlejuice to his core.

/Film's Jacob Hall attended a press event for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which included a group interview with Burton. During the conversation with assembled journalists, Burton addressed whether or not there was any temptation to change Beetlejuice into more of a hero for the sequel. The director made it clear that was never on the table:

"My whole career is people [saying], 'This is too dark,' which I never saw my films as dark. I've seen much darker films than my films. I don't really know what they're talking about. But I think Mike and I both love the fact that he was politically incorrect then and he's politically incorrect now. I'm just laughing because somebody asked him the other day, 'So Mike, how does Beetlejuice's character evolve?' And we just started laughing because he doesn't evolve. That's the whole point."

Both Burton and Keaton are making it clear that this is very much a return to the character audiences know and love. It seems to be a far cry from the once-pitched "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian" that nearly got made in the '90s. Fortunately, everything came together when the time was right.