Michael Keaton's Return As Beetlejuice Was Like A 'Demon Possession' Behind The Scenes

In 2023, some 30 years after he last donned the cape and cowl, Michael Keaton stepped back into the Batsuit for "The Flash." Keaton defined the character for me and a whole generation of kids who grew up on Tim Burton's infectiously moody takes on the Dark Knight with "Batman" and "Batman Returns." Although "The Flash" was a box office bomb of super-heroic proportions, seeing Keaton back in the suit was a thrill that gave my inner six-year-old a nostalgic jolt unlike any other.

For Keaton himself, it seems wearing the iconic costume for the first time after so long was just as moving an experience. "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti recalled how the "Birdman" star appeared to be having an emotional reaction to being in the suit when he first set foot on set and even wanted pictures to show his grandson that he was Batman.

Now, Keaton is set to star in a legacy sequel in which he'll once again inhabit a character he hasn't played for well over 30 years. "Beetlejuice 2" or "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will see the veteran star re-team with Burton to bring the ghost with the most back for one last bio-exorcist thrill ride. While Keaton delivered a brooding, understated performance as the Dark Knight, his Beetlejuice tapped into the man's uncanny talent for physical comedy, and it seems re-inhabiting the character was nothing short of a demonic possession.