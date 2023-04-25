Michael Keaton Wanted Pictures On The Flash Set To Show His Grandson He Was Batman

The DC Extended Universe continues its protracted farewell tour as Warner Bros. prepares to unleash what looks to be the best of the remaining projects produced under former DC Films head Walter Hamada. "The Flash" will debut in theaters June 16, and based on test screening buzz and new DC studios co-head James Gunn's comment that it was one of the best superhero movies he's seen, it looks set to be a good one.

The movie has a lot going for it: an epic multiversal story based on the beloved "Flashpoint" comic storyline, the introduction of a new Supergirl played by Sasha Calle, the (brief) return of Ben Affleck's Batman, and a story that will reset the DC on-screen universe — setting up Gunn and his plans for a whole new slate of DC movies. But for any child of the 80s and 90s, perhaps the biggest draw is the return of Michael Keaton's Batman. The star of 1989's "Batman" and 1992's "Batman Returns" is back, and this time he's helping Ezra Miller's Barry Allen traverse his timeline-hopping adventure.

Keaton hasn't suited up since "Batman Returns," which makes his appearance in "The Flash" a big deal for anyone who remembers him as the definitive and best on-screen Batman. And while the movie won't officially debut for months, /Film's Jenna Busch attended an early screening ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere at the ongoing CinemaCon event in Las Vegas. And during a post-screening Q&A with director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti, the pair recalled what it was like working with the original movie Batman.