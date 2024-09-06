You Can Finally Watch All 4 Seasons Of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Cartoon - Here's How
The ghost with the most has an impeccable sense of timing. Tim Burton's highly-anticipated "Beetlejuice" sequel is slithering its way into theaters as we speak and, not coincidentally, Warner Bros. Discovery has made sure that the 1988 original has been made available to stream on their exclusive streaming service Max in recent weeks; you know, for all the young'uns who might only just be getting around to the horror-comedy classic for the first time. Well, fans both new and old have yet another item on their to-do list before heading out to the multiplex and, somehow, it's even more of a trip than the actual movie itself.
You remember the "Beetlejuice" animated series that first aired in 1989 in the immediate aftermath of the first film? You know, the one we only just reported here on /Film as all but impossible to watch these days? Well, apparently the Powers That Be have taken our notes into serious consideration and made the very wise move of changing course. (Okay, fine, more likely this was just a matter of preexisting streaming deals which may or may not have been scheduled to take advantage of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.") Over three decades after leaving the airwaves and spending quite some time languishing in media limbo — it took until this year for WB Home Entertainment to release a box set containing all 94 episodes, while recently it was only available to stream on the little-known (but extremely underrated and, for those with a library card, entirely free) streaming service Hoopla — the show is finally streaming again.
Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we now know that all four seasons of "Beetlejuice" are currently available to watch for free on Tubi.
Tim Burton's forgotten Beetlejuice series is now streaming on Tubi
Rumor has it that if you say the name of this cartoon three times, "Beetlejuice" will suddenly appear on a free streaming service near you. As far as the major streamers go, Tubi has always been a veritable treasure chest for fans of movies and shows that are a little more off the beaten path. With "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" now coming to theaters and spooky season almost officially upon us, perhaps in retrospect it was only a matter of time before the animated series was once again within easy reach — for all you penny-pinchers out there who didn't splurge for the readily-available physical media collection, that is. (As a fellow penny-pincher who nonetheless champions the importance of physical media, I kid, I kid ... mostly.) Whatever the case, you can head on over to Tubi right this second to binge as many episodes of "Beetlejuice" to your heart's content.
The series isn't entirely without its bona fides, mind you. Although the voice cast features none of the original actors (Stephen Ouimette steps in for Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, while Alyson Court takes over for Winona Ryder as young Lydia Deetz), Tim Burton himself is credited as the main creator, developer, and executive producer on the series while composer Danny Elfman returns to arrange the theme song. Countless fans of a certain generation were actually introduced to the entire property through this very series, as opposed to the movie which well-meaning parents might've considered a tad too scary for their young kids at the time. (In fairness, it's a little tough to find a kid-friendly way to explain the concept of two likeable characters drowning in a gruesome car crash and then coming back as a pair of ghosts, cursed to haunt their home for over a century.)
Once you finish your binge-watch, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will be playing in theaters.