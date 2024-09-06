You Can Finally Watch All 4 Seasons Of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Cartoon - Here's How

The ghost with the most has an impeccable sense of timing. Tim Burton's highly-anticipated "Beetlejuice" sequel is slithering its way into theaters as we speak and, not coincidentally, Warner Bros. Discovery has made sure that the 1988 original has been made available to stream on their exclusive streaming service Max in recent weeks; you know, for all the young'uns who might only just be getting around to the horror-comedy classic for the first time. Well, fans both new and old have yet another item on their to-do list before heading out to the multiplex and, somehow, it's even more of a trip than the actual movie itself.

You remember the "Beetlejuice" animated series that first aired in 1989 in the immediate aftermath of the first film? You know, the one we only just reported here on /Film as all but impossible to watch these days? Well, apparently the Powers That Be have taken our notes into serious consideration and made the very wise move of changing course. (Okay, fine, more likely this was just a matter of preexisting streaming deals which may or may not have been scheduled to take advantage of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.") Over three decades after leaving the airwaves and spending quite some time languishing in media limbo — it took until this year for WB Home Entertainment to release a box set containing all 94 episodes, while recently it was only available to stream on the little-known (but extremely underrated and, for those with a library card, entirely free) streaming service Hoopla — the show is finally streaming again.

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting, we now know that all four seasons of "Beetlejuice" are currently available to watch for free on Tubi.