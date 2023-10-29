Nate Bargatze Lays Down The Laughs In Saturday Night Live's Decent Halloween Episode

Not far behind, we have the second best sketch of the night, in the form of a music video for a faux country song called "Lake Beach." James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, and Nate Bargatze play the band singing the song that's all about the fun had at lake beaches. The song takes a cue from all those country music party songs that talk about fishing and drinking beers, but pokes fun at the more unsavory traits of these so-called beaches next to lakes and the parties that happen at them, such as loaded diapers and tons of leaves in the lake. As someone who grew up in a small Northwest Indiana town with more than a few lake beaches, I can tell you that this song is painfully accurate, right down to Dave Grohl's competitive uncle getting upset at his nephew not knowing the rules of cornhole.

Fun fact: This sketch was actually inspired by a bit in James Austin Johnson's stand-up routine, where he mocks lake beaches and pop country party songs, but this is a much more polished version of the bit that works a bit better.

If there's one sketch that made the best use of Nate Bargatze's voice in a refreshing way, it's this chef show parody. You might be wondering if "Chef Showdown" is a real series, especially when "Taste the Nation" creator Padma Lakshmi showed up (a person I was completely unaware of until she appeared here), but it's just a riff on the myriad of cooking competition shows out there. The sketch finds the show's Black judges (Kenan Thompson and Punkie Johnson) assuming the Black contestant on the show (Ego Nwodim) delivered the best soul food dish, while the white guy (Bargatze) cooked up some highfalutin variation on the culinary staples. But they quickly learn that it's the white guy who crushed the competition, and while the judges are confused and disappointed, the chef in question couldn't be more apologetic about it at every turn. Kenan also has a great, potentially improvised bit where he flips the bad plate onto the ground, and it makes Heidi Gardner break. Good stuff!

Please Don't Destroy wasn't quite as strong as the previous two episodes, but their "Dawg Food" bit was decent. It's kinda the same joke over and over again, so it wears out its welcome a little too quickly, even for a two minute sketch, but there are a few amusing asides in there to pad it out. These guys have long been known for their fast-paced, shorter sketch bits, so this is still right up their alley, but I think it could have used some more time in the oven.

Finally, covering the rest of the sketches, there were three that pretty much went right down the middle of the road and didn't quite make the best use of their premises. "Airplane" featured an amusing conversation with plane passengers trying to figure out what the second best job is after doctor when a woman suddenly goes into labor on a flight, but an abrupt cameo from Dave Grohl at the end made for an awkward conclusion. "Trick or Treat with Fran Drescher" also had some chuckle-worthy ideas, but never quite reached laugh-out-loud levels. And finally, "Hallmark Horror" made a clever mash-up of Hallmark holiday romantic comedies with horror movies, but it could have used another pass on the script.