Bad Bunny Brings Bilingual Laughs (With Mick Jagger And Pedro Pascal) To Saturday Night Live

As for the rest of the episode, there were some fantastic highs, and some awkward lows. Coming in not far behind the "Age of Discovery" sketch was another film from Please Don't Destroy. They had the best sketch in the season 49 premiere with Pete Davidson, and they came pretty close to landing the crown again in this episode. Bad Bunny plays himself, and he comes to the Please Don't Destroy boys with an idea for a "Shrek" movie. Well, actually he just shows up dressed like Shrek, and he kinda lets the comedy trio eventually end up there, playing the whole situation in kind of an aloof manner. Thanks to some awful animatics, some unsettling make-up work, and the absurdity of Bad Bunny's A24 take on a new "Shrek" movie with Michael Jackson as the main character, this was a laugh riot.

Next, we have the return of Pedro Pascal to "SNL." This wasn't entirely a surprise, since Bad Bunny's monologue brought Pedro Pascal in for an assist, but I didn't expect to see a character Pascal played in the episode he hosted from season 48 make a comeback. In one of the episode's funnier sketches, Pascal played an overprotective mother who isn't too thrilled when her son (Marcello Hernandez) brings home a white girl. Well, that mother is back, and this time she's joined by Bad Bunny as Marcello's equally disapproving aunt, both sporting their beards without any effort to hide them, which only enhances the hilarity of the sketch. Fresh featured player Chloe Troast is the girlfriend this time, and honestly, unlike other repeat sketch characters, this one felt like it worked just as well as the first time. There were still plenty of great nods to niche traits of Hispanic mothers, and the Spanish-language punchlines were right on the money, especially when they referred to Troast's character as Greta Thunberg and Old Navy.

"SNL" also managed to make use of Bad Bunny without needing him to speak Spanish, or even say much of anything, as evidenced by this decent rap battle sketch inspired by "8 Mile." In the final rap battle featuring Eminem as B-Rabbit, he takes the wind out of his opponents sails by acknowledging all the things that they might use to make fun of him, such as being a white rapper, living in a trailer park, and having a friend named Cheddar Bob who shot himself in the leg. When Mikey Day does something similar up against Bad Bunny, he takes his self-deprecation a little too far, by addressing the incest with his cousin, being catfished by his own dad, and not having any balls. It's a solid premise, and makes good use of Bad Bunny without forcing him to speak a lot of English, which really worked in his favor comedically. It wasn't entirely a home run, but it mostly worked.

That brings us to one of the more spectacular failures of the night. In a way, this sketch is kind of adorable, but at the same time, it also shows the comedic limitations of Bad Bunny when relying on him to speak English for laughs. Granted, Bad Bunny has no problem maintaining a certain level of charm, even when the punchline gets flubbed a bit. It's clear he's enthusiastic and having a lot of fun, but since he doesn't always say his lines clearly, and his timing isn't the best, a few of the sketches ended up feeling a bit stilted. It never felt like it was a total disaster, but this sketch felt like the biggest dud of the night. Of course, it wasn't all Bad Bunny's fault, because the premise of this sketch would have felt pretty weak, no matter who was taking the lead.