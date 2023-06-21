Spider-Man Spin-Off El Muerto Starring Bad Bunny Has Been Removed From Sony's Release Calendar

Sony Pictures originally planned to release the film "El Muerto" — a Spider-Man spinoff film starring Puerto Rican DJ Bad Bunny — on January 12, 2024. According to a new report in Variety, "El Muerto" has been removed from the studio's current release schedule. As of this writing, it has no release date.

El Muerto is a Marvel Comics superhero named Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez who gained superpowers from his enchanted luchador mask. The character first appeared in Spider-Man comics in 2006, and is possessed of superhuman strength and stamina, in addition to being a skilled luchador. El Muerto, as one might guess, lives in Mexico. He was to be the star in the latest of a series of Spider-Man-adjacent films that Sony has been putting out over the last several years to great financial success. Sony has had hits with films like "Venom," and its sequel "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and gained a great deal of notoriety with their film "Morbius." Sony Picture Animation has also overseen the massively popular "Spider-Verse" movies.

In October of 2023, Sony will release "Kraven the Hunter," and in February 2024, they will release "Madame Web" starring Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and Adam Scott as Uncle Ben. The reasons for the rescheduling of "El Muerto" were not revealed. This may lead to speculation as to whether or not the film has been canceled entirely, but Sony didn't announce that "El Muerto" had been removed indefinitely or simply delayed for an indeterminate amount of time. Either way, the film will likely not be made for a long time.