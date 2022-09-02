Hop On The Bullet Train With These Funko Pop! Figures [Exclusive]
When "Bullet Train" pulled into the station earlier this year during its widely hyped theatrical release, audiences quickly gravitated towards the stylish, quippy, and hard-hitting thriller set on board a single moving train. Boasting star power in the form of Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, and various other name-brand actors in every supporting role, the film mixed an acerbic sense of humor with all sorts of double-deals, backstabs (some more literal than others), and all the claustrophobic hand-to-hand fights that action junkies could possibly wish for. In other words, it wouldn't surprise anyone to know that the David Leitch-directed film inevitably turned into the kind of action/comedy film we'd expect from the filmmaker behind "John Wick," "Atomic Blonde," and "Deadpool 2."
Of course, there's one particularly pleasant side effect of filling the movie with all sorts of memorable faces and entertaining archetypes: Pitt's profoundly unlucky hit man Ladybug, the formidable Wolf (Bad Bunny), and the absurdly cute anime character known as Momomon (created specifically for the film) are all available as Funko Pop! collectibles for those obsessive collectors of the popular movie-themed merchandise. Check out an exclusive first look at these items below.
Ladybug
Pop! Movies: Bullet Train – Ladybug (also includes a Chase Variant): Climb aboard for thrilling adventures with Pop! Ladybug from Sony Pictures' Bullet Train. Former assassin, Ladybug, is determined to change his ways, but he's pulled back onto the tracks of a new mission aboard a bullet train headed to Kyoto — and dangerous opponents lurk around every corner. Bring home the excitement of the movie with Pop! Ladybug, who clutches his briefcase, wearing glasses and a hat. There's a 1 in 6 chance you may find the chase of him, without his hat, and wearing scars from a fight. Expand your Pop! Movies set before the train leaves the station. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.15-inches tall. Chase variants are shipped at random. Receiving a chase with purchase is not guaranteed.
An exhausted assassin who's tired of the grind and just wants one easy gig to get back in the flow of things again? Yeah, you can probably guess what happens next. Funko's Ladybug collectible offers two different variants of Brad Pitt's hapless assassin. One features the character in his distinct hat and glasses, seen in the beginning of the film clutching the briefcase that serves as the story's central MacGuffin. The battle-damaged "Chase" variant dispenses with the niceties and gives fans a chance to own a much more rough-and-tumble version of the character.
The Wolf
Pop! Movies: Bullet Train – The Wolf: Climb aboard for thrilling adventures with Pop! The Wolf from Sony Pictures' Bullet Train. Former assassin, Ladybug, is determined to change his ways, but he's pulled back onto the tracks of a new mission aboard a bullet train headed to Kyoto — and dangerous opponents lurk around every corner. Bring home the excitement of the movie with Pop! The Wolf, dressed in a splattered white suit and armed with a knife. Expand your Pop! Movies set before the train leaves the station. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.22-inches tall.
Who would've expected Bad Bunny, of all people, to show up in "Bullet Train" as a vengeful, grief-stricken killer? Prominently featured in the marketing for "Bullet Train," The Wolf Funko Pop! figure portrays the antagonist in the memorable moments after attempting to stab Ladybug ... only to run up against a rather fortunately-placed phone, instead.
Momomon
Pop! Movies: Bullet Train – Momomon: Climb aboard for thrilling adventures with Pop! Momomon from Sony Pictures' Bullet Train. Former assassin, Ladybug, is determined to change his ways, but he's pulled back onto the tracks of a new mission aboard a bullet train headed to Kyoto — and dangerous opponents lurk around every corner. Bring home the excitement of the movie with Pop! Momomon, who is clutching a briefcase. Expand your Pop! Movies set before the train leaves the station. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.93-inches tall.
Obviously saving the best for last, Funko is also offering the adorable anime mascot that repeatedly finds itself in the center of a few heated conflicts during the course of "Bullet Train." With a rather surprising actor in the suit (whom I will not spoil here!) and a fun role in the film overall, this, too, can be yours to own.
Eager fans can preorder all of these "Bullet Train" Funko Pop! figures at this link.