Hop On The Bullet Train With These Funko Pop! Figures [Exclusive]

When "Bullet Train" pulled into the station earlier this year during its widely hyped theatrical release, audiences quickly gravitated towards the stylish, quippy, and hard-hitting thriller set on board a single moving train. Boasting star power in the form of Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, and various other name-brand actors in every supporting role, the film mixed an acerbic sense of humor with all sorts of double-deals, backstabs (some more literal than others), and all the claustrophobic hand-to-hand fights that action junkies could possibly wish for. In other words, it wouldn't surprise anyone to know that the David Leitch-directed film inevitably turned into the kind of action/comedy film we'd expect from the filmmaker behind "John Wick," "Atomic Blonde," and "Deadpool 2."

Of course, there's one particularly pleasant side effect of filling the movie with all sorts of memorable faces and entertaining archetypes: Pitt's profoundly unlucky hit man Ladybug, the formidable Wolf (Bad Bunny), and the absurdly cute anime character known as Momomon (created specifically for the film) are all available as Funko Pop! collectibles for those obsessive collectors of the popular movie-themed merchandise. Check out an exclusive first look at these items below.