How Bullet Train Shifted From A Dark, Hard-R Action Film To A Comedy, According To Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The first trailer for "Bullet Train" showed what looked like a "John Wick" style action thriller, but with the kind of humor you'd expect from the director of "Deadpool 2." Sure, there are assassins on a bullet train trying to murder each other, and there seems to be quite a lot of violent action, but they also respect the quiet cart and fight to the rhythm of "Stayin' Alive."

The thing is, the film was not always meant to be funny. On the contrary, according to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, it was originally going to be a dark and violent hard-R action film.

Speaking with Andrew Garfield in an interview for Hero Magazine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke about the original darker tone of "Bullet Train."