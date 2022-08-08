Bullet Train Tops The Box Office, Another Win For Non-Franchise Movies In 2022

According to Box Office Mojo, director David Leitch's "Bullet Train" took the number one spot with a $30.1 million haul. It is the second time in three weeks we've had an original film top the charts, with Jordan Peele's "Nope" doing so a couple of weeks back. The action flick unseated "DC League of Super-Pets," which fell to number two with $11.2 million. That movie fell 51.3% in its second weekend which is a big drop but not at all unexpected, so it's holding okay. It's currently at $83.4 million worldwide and has a long way to go to recoup its $90 million budget.

On a similar note, Sony spent a reported $90 million to produce "Bullet Train," which is an awful lot for a non-franchise film. It was based on a book but, as far as audiences are concerned, it's an original property. Be that as it may, $30.1 million domestic and $32.4 million international makes for a $62.5 million global launch. That's not bad, and with little major competition coming down the pipeline for the next few weeks, this one could make its money before all is said and done.

Taking the budget out of it, this cements a nice trend this year of non-franchise movies doing well. "The Black Phone," "The Bad Guys," "Dog," "Everything Everywhere All At Once," and "The Lost City" are all examples of originals performing well. So it's nice to see another movie like "Bullet Train" managing to do so in the summer moviegoing season. Last year, the real problem was that it was only superhero movies making money. And sure, 2022 has seen superheroes and big sequels make their money, but there is clearly room for more in the marketplace and that is hugely encouraging. If $62.5 million worth of moviegoers are willing to see an "original" movie in a single weekend, there is hope.