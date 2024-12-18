Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Review: The Blue Blur Is Bigger, Bolder, And Better Than Ever

If "Sonic the Hedgehog" films are meant to capture the nostalgia of the 1990s, one of the best ways it does so is by letting Jim Carrey remind us all why there's never been anyone like him. At 62 years old, Carrey plays double duty in a dual role — as Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik and his own grandfather Professor Gerald Robotnik — and the rubber-faced king of physical comedy is still untouchable. There is a shockingly moving throughline with his character that completely caught me off-guard but he's also the source of the most self-referential humor, with one-liners meant to keep the adults in the room humble.

Yes, "Sonic 3" is great at regressing the viewer to whatever age they were when they were begging their older sibling to give them a turn on the controller, but injects jokes "for the parents" to serve as a reminder that this is still a movie for kids, and we are old. A well-placed reference to hate-watching 2011's "The Green Lantern" earned huge laughs in the theater, and while it would be easy to write off the "above the heads of children" references as eye-roll inducing or worse, cringe, the jokes are perfect because they're jokes for adults watching a "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, we are cringe, and that's okay!

One minute I'm bouncing in my seat with glee because the Chao Garden minigames from "Sonic Adventure" and "Sonic Adventure 2" are incorporated into the film's world as an entertainment experience cafe in Tokyo complete with people in mascot costumes, and the next I'm hearing jokes that only make sense to people with a "19" at the start of their birth year on their driver's licenses. "Sonic 3" doesn't want the adults at home to refuse to grow up or feel ashamed that they still love Sonic after all these years, but it does want us to be honest about it.

This is best reflected by the arc of Agent Stone, once again played brilliantly by Lee Majdoub. He provides the perfect balance to Carrey's antics and delivers a quietly touching performance as his feelings of being underappreciated after three movies finally boil over. Loving someone (or something, perhaps a beloved IP) that hasn't focused on us for years can be hard, but it doesn't make that love worth any less.