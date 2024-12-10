First Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

For the longest time, Hollywood seemed unable to adapt popular video games into successful, widely beloved movies. It's a sad state of affairs when Paul W.S. Anderson's films "Mortal Kombat" and "Resident Evil" were once considered the pinnacle of video game movies, as both of those films are clunky and arguably mediocre. Director Uwe Boll's many video game adaptations are often called some of the worst movies ever made, and even relative hits like "Lara Croft Tomb Raider" or "Silent Hill" aren't really held up as great cinema. It wasn't until somewhat recently that audiences would exit a video game movie and think to themselves that it wasn't that bad.

The tide really turned with the release of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in 2020. After a hugely negative reaction to Sonic's animated designs in the film's previews (including his creepily realistic human teeth), Paramount spent a great deal of money re-animating every one of the character's frames, making him look more like he did in the games. The gambit paid off, and the $90 million film raked in about $320 million at the box office. Even more surprising: "Sonic" was reviewed sorta well. It has a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

That led to the equally well-received "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in 2022, which cost $110 million to make, but which banked $405 million worldwide. It, too, received above-average reviews. For big-budget films based on Sonic the Hedgehog, these numbers indicate a coup. Professional reviews for the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" aren't available yet — the review embargo hasn't been lifted — but some fans have seen early screenings, and the fans are still on board; most of the reactions on social media have been predictably positive.