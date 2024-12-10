First Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
For the longest time, Hollywood seemed unable to adapt popular video games into successful, widely beloved movies. It's a sad state of affairs when Paul W.S. Anderson's films "Mortal Kombat" and "Resident Evil" were once considered the pinnacle of video game movies, as both of those films are clunky and arguably mediocre. Director Uwe Boll's many video game adaptations are often called some of the worst movies ever made, and even relative hits like "Lara Croft Tomb Raider" or "Silent Hill" aren't really held up as great cinema. It wasn't until somewhat recently that audiences would exit a video game movie and think to themselves that it wasn't that bad.
The tide really turned with the release of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in 2020. After a hugely negative reaction to Sonic's animated designs in the film's previews (including his creepily realistic human teeth), Paramount spent a great deal of money re-animating every one of the character's frames, making him look more like he did in the games. The gambit paid off, and the $90 million film raked in about $320 million at the box office. Even more surprising: "Sonic" was reviewed sorta well. It has a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
That led to the equally well-received "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" in 2022, which cost $110 million to make, but which banked $405 million worldwide. It, too, received above-average reviews. For big-budget films based on Sonic the Hedgehog, these numbers indicate a coup. Professional reviews for the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" aren't available yet — the review embargo hasn't been lifted — but some fans have seen early screenings, and the fans are still on board; most of the reactions on social media have been predictably positive.
The world's many 'Sonic' fans approve
"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" properly introduces the fan-favorite villain character Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves, previously seen in a post-credits cookie. Ben Schwartz returns as Sonic, Colleen O'Shaughnessey plays the flying fox Miles "Tails" Prower, and Idris Elba plays the onetime villain, now friend to Sonic, Knuckles. Jim Carrey returns as the evil kook Dr. Robotnik, but this time also plays Dr. Robotnik's equally kooky grandfather, Gerald. James Marsden and Tika Sumpter also come back as the franchise's token "normals."
Some Sonic fans are still on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter), logging on to report their enthusiasm. They love the film's action, as well as its whimsical sense of humor. User @ChrisKillian was astonished that the "Sonic" film series seems to keep getting better, writing "There's action-packed goofiness a plenty thanks to Jim Carrey pulling double duty, but what I didn't expect was a surprisingly moving performance from Keanu Reeves and a third act that might make Sonic fans a little weepy-eyed."
@jameslister97 noted that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is "the best 'Sonic' yet! It's also the best video game adaptation to date. With electrifying action, truly touching moments, and Jim Carrey doing what he does best, 'Sonic 3' marks a wonderfully chaotic end to the year." As one can see, it's all effusive praise.
It's worth pausing to note that fans of "Sonic the Hedgehog" are a particularly passionate bunch, and — even more so than "Star Wars" fans — are quick to point out when an installment of their favorite franchise sucks. If early views from Sonic fans are positive, it's a clear sign that other Sonic fans will feel the same way. @ryangaur was more explicit in his description, saying "The only way I can describe 'Sonic 3' is as a Marvel movie mixed with a Minions movie mixed with 'Spy Kids,' but also that "Everything from the franchise, good and bad, is multiplied by 100." Also the bad? Sadly, Ryan does not elucidate.
It's a big delicious chili dog of a movie
An account calling themselves the Hollywood Handle noted that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the best in the series to date, noting that it seems to be growing with its audiences. They wrote:
"While the first film felt like it was a kids film, this third film feels like it's aimed at young adults with its story and tone although the jokes never fail to find their place for the younger audience. Keanu Reeves is the perfect casting for Shadow who is handled with great care and has a story that's emotional and powerful. Jim Carrey's return turns the dial up on his charismatic and energetic characteristics."
Jim Carrey, it should be noted, has largely retired from acting, except for the "Sonic" movies. His only projects since 2016 have been Sonic movies and the TV series "Kidding." That he's willing to turn on his trademark madcap physicality for this series says something about its appeal. To that end, user @theatomreview wrote that "Jim Carrey gives all-timer, iconic performances as Eggman & Gerald, the incredible Robotnik duo. Masterfully blending spontaneous humor with great emotional depth. Supporting Oscar is never something we thought would be in the cards, but alas..."
Looking through X, one cannot find any discouraging words. Professional reviews will drop in the next week or so, and time will tell if critics are as kind to "Sonic 3" as they were to the previous two films. As for now, all we can say is that the world's many ultra-picky "Sonic" fans have received what they wanted.