Does Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

In short, yes, "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" does have some post-credits scenes that fans need to be aware of. The key word there is "scenes," as in plural. There are two scenes that Jeff Fowler has added onto the film that add a little something extra to the proceedings. Without getting into specifics, both scenes are well worth sticking around for. In some cases, scenes like this are just little throwaways that don't carry much weight, but without giving it away, these scenes actually mean something.

Let's not forget that "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" included a credits scene that teed up Shadow. There are plenty of other characters in the "Sonic" universe who have yet to appear on screen. Let's also not forget that Paramount gave "Knuckles" a spin-off series on Paramount+. The possibilities are endless here, so it's well worth sticking around after the credits begin. Best wait to take that bathroom break until the theater lights have been fully illuminated.

The cast for the film includes returning stars Jim Carrey (Robotnik), Ben Schwartz (Sonic), James Marsden (Tom), Tika Sumpter (Maddie), Idris Elba (Knuckles), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), Natasha Rothwell (Rachel), Shemar Moore (Randall), Adam Pally (Wade), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone). Joining the cast this time around are Alyla Browne as Maria and Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 3" hits theaters on December 20, 2024.