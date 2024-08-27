Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer Introduces Keanu Reeves As Shadow

Though shows like "Fallout" and "The Last of Us" are often credited with lifting the video game adaptation curse, we don't talk nearly enough about how much the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies had already lifted the curse before them. The first two "Sonic" films were commercially successful, widely appealing, and otherwise entertaining features based on the iconic Sega character. Sure, they don't really adapt a particular game (then again, neither does "Fallout" or "Arcane"), yet those films nevertheless capture the essence of the "Sonic" characters while throwing them into new situations.

Now, the trilogy is coming to an end with "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," a movie that finally brings one of the most popular characters in the franchise into the live-action realm. That would be a reference to Shadow the Hedgehog, who's voiced by the one and only Keanu Reeves in "Sonic 3" and is best known for his love of guns (along with his tragic backstory, which involves him befriending a little girl who gets gunned down by the cops).

Director Jeff Fowler is back at the helm for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," having previously called the shots on the first two entries in the trilogy. Also returning is Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic himself, with James Marsden likewise reprising his role as the human Tom Wachowski and Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba coming back to once again voice Tails and Knuckles. Even Jim Carrey couldn't resist another trip to the "Sonic" universe, having pulled a Miyazaki and said no to retirement in order to to play Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik once again.