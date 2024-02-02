Jim Carrey Says 'Nah' To Retirement, Will Return For Sonic The Hedgehog 3
It appears reports of Jim Carrey's retirement have been greatly exaggerated. It was reported in 2022 that the actor was considering stepping out of acting after his role as "Eggman" Robotnik in the second "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, citing that he had done enough already and just wanted to enjoy a quiet life unless some juicy role came to him.
Well, according to Variety, that juicy role turned out to be ... "Eggman" Robotnik. Carrey will return once again to play the mustachioed villain in the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." Of course, in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Robotnik was thrown out of a giant robot and into a pit — where he seemingly perished. Thankfully, the post-credits scene at the end of that film revealed that they never found Robotnik's body, allowing Carrey and his mustache to return. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is shaping up to be a cool end to the Sonic trilogy, with Carrey returning and the news that the film will also star fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.
To celebrate, the Twitter/X account for the franchise teased the return of Jim Carrey with a new motion logo.
You all thought I was gone, but I've just been underground. What you've seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come... pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt
— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024
Jim Carrey returns to Sonic the Hedgehog
Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two movies, is set to return to oversee the latest sequel. Though we don't have details about the plot just yet, the inclusion of Shadow may indicate that "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" will adapt the story of "Sonic Adventure 2."
That game heavily features Shadow and tells the story of how he was created in a lab in outer space by Eggman's grandfather. There's also a plot involving a young girl named Maria who is shot down by cops in front of Shadow — a story that has followed with every single Sonic portrayal so far, so there's a chance that kids will see the cops kill a little girl in their cute and funny little "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie. Or maybe not.
In the meantime, we know that Paramount is also making a spin-off series centered on Idris Elba's character Knuckles for Paramount+.