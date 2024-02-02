Jim Carrey Says 'Nah' To Retirement, Will Return For Sonic The Hedgehog 3

It appears reports of Jim Carrey's retirement have been greatly exaggerated. It was reported in 2022 that the actor was considering stepping out of acting after his role as "Eggman" Robotnik in the second "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, citing that he had done enough already and just wanted to enjoy a quiet life unless some juicy role came to him.

Well, according to Variety, that juicy role turned out to be ... "Eggman" Robotnik. Carrey will return once again to play the mustachioed villain in the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." Of course, in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Robotnik was thrown out of a giant robot and into a pit — where he seemingly perished. Thankfully, the post-credits scene at the end of that film revealed that they never found Robotnik's body, allowing Carrey and his mustache to return. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is shaping up to be a cool end to the Sonic trilogy, with Carrey returning and the news that the film will also star fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog.

To celebrate, the Twitter/X account for the franchise teased the return of Jim Carrey with a new motion logo.