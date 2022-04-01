Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Might Be Jim Carrey's Final Film As He Considers Retirement

Carrey's villainous Robotnik character in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise has been the actor's first major role in a studio movie since the 2014 "Dumb and Dumber" sequel. In between these major releases, Carrey starred in a variety of indie offerings, including "The Bad Batch" and "Dark Crimes." The comedian's most recent roles also include Showtime's comedy series, "Kidding," which got canceled after running for a course of two seasons. Apart from this, Carrey guest-appeared on "Saturday Night Live," playing Joe Biden for six episodes in 2020.

Carrey elaborated on his feelings about retreating to his "quiet life" and the affirmation that he has achieved "enough:"

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

While the actor-comedian has taken extended breaks in his career before, there seems to be a ring of calm decisiveness in his intention to retire for good. However, never say never, as Carrey seems to be open to the opportunity of working with an amazing script, which might as well convince him to resume his acting roles after an extended break.

With the anticipated release of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and its expanding universe, Carrey returns to the franchise alongside Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Natasha Rothwell. The cast for the upcoming sequel also includes Idris Elba, who voices Knuckles, a character who shares an ever-shifting dynamic with Sonic.

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.