Whoa: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Just Cast Keanu Reeves As The Voice Of Shadow

Get ready to meet the ultimate life form, because we now know who will be voicing Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," and it's none other than Keanu Reeves.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop, with multiple sources confirming that Reeves will return to voice acting after playing Batman in "DC League of Super-Pets." The news comes after Paramount Picture's big presentation at CinemaCon last week where they debuted footage from the upcoming "Sonic 3." Our own Ryan Scott was on-site to witness the footage, which included the reveal Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik is now depressed and out of shape, looking just like his nickname — Eggman. Then he gets a surprise alert that "they found it," referring to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Shadow first appeared in 2001's "Sonic Adventure 2," and has since become one of the most popular characters in the franchise — an edgy antihero and the coolest hedgehog around. He is perhaps best known for the storyline in that game where Shadow's best friend, a young girl named Maria, is executed by the government.