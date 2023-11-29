Sonic 3 First Look Teases Shadow The Hedgehog, Reveals Release Date

Video game adaptations are all the rage. Together with anime, video games are the new gold rush for adaptations. Gone are the days when they were considered an instant failure; whether it's "Arcane," "Castlevania" or "The Last of Us," adaptations of video games are garnering critical acclaim and high viewership. On the film front, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies and the recent "Super Mario Bros. Movie" showed video game adaptations could also make money. Like, a lot of it.

Adapted from the iconic Sega video games of the same name, "Sonic the Hedgehog" focuses on the titular Sonic (Ben Schwartz) as he teams up with a small-town human sheriff (James Marsden) for a fun road trip that ends in a confrontation with the diabolical scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). The second "Sonic" film expands the world by introducing other anthropomorphic animals with powers, specifically Miles "Tails" Prower (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Idris Elba).

The credits scene for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" also features a high-ranking FBI agent mentioning a secret government research venture known as Project Shadow. We're then offered a quick glimpse at Shadow the Hedgehog, another super-powered hedgehog like Sonic (albeit one that's black and red). It was an exciting tease for fans of the original games and now we're seeing that tease pay off, with the official "Sonic the Hedgehog" Twitter/X account confirming the release date for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," along with a new look at Shadow.