Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Footage Reaction: Shadow The Hedgehog Makes His Grand Entrance [CinemaCon 2024]

The "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise is one of the best arguments in favor of the whole "IP is king" theory. The video games weren't exactly a pinnacle of narrative craftsmanship, relying more on the charm of the characters and the appeal of the gameplay to become as popular as they did. But the first and second movies, released in 2020 and 2022 respectively, were big hits for Paramount, suggesting the characters and brand recognition were enough to keep audiences engaged. Naturally, then, we'll be getting "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" this year, and we just got our first look at it.

Director Jeff Fowler, who helmed the first two films, is back for this third go-round, with Ben Schwartz likewise returning to voice the Big Blue himself. James Marsden is similarly reprising his role as the human Tom Wachowski alongside voice actors Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails and Idris Elba as Knuckles. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey has said "no" to retirement and will return for the threequel after previously hinting that the second "Sonic" movie could potentially be his last.

We haven't yet had a trailer for "Sonic 3" but back in November 2023, Paramount teased the first appearance of Shadow the Hedgehog, who will debut in the upcoming film. Up to this point, no further details, including who would be voicing the "Sonic Adventure 2" video game antagonist, have been revealed. Now, Paramount has taken the opportunity to unveil footage from the threequel at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, where /Film writer Ryan Scott is on hand to relay his reactions.