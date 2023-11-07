From Five Nights At Freddy's To The Last Of Us: The Video Game Curse Has Lifted

"Five Nights at Freddy's" was tracking for a big weekend. In the week leading up to release, the adaptation of the popular video game series was looking at an impressive $50 million bow, up a good $10-$15 million from the original predictions that believed it would top out at $35-$40 million. Turns out, all that tracking was completely wrong. "Five Nights at Freddy's" ended its Halloween opening weekend run pulling in just over $80 million domestically, becoming one of the biggest horror movie opening weekends of all time.

There's a larger conversation to be had about how bad tracking has been at gauging the movie-going habits of teenagers and young adults (the prime audience for blockbusters), but that's a discussion for another day. Today I want to talk about the rise of video game movies and TV series.

I want to state up front that I'm no doom and gloomer when it comes to superhero movies, but there's clearly a feeling in the air that superhero movies, on the whole, are on a decline. Critics are being much tougher on comic book movies and audiences aren't as guaranteed to show up to these movies en masse. If "The Flash" and "Blue Beetle" had come out in 2019 they both would have made double or triple what they ended up raking in at the box office.

That doesn't mean superhero movies are dead, especially with the upcoming James Gunn rebranding of the DCU and Marvel Studios finally getting to take a crack at two of their biggest properties ("X-Men" and "Fantastic Four"). It'd be foolish to count them out, but I do get the sense that the gold rush days of superhero intellectual property are pretty much over and I think the time has finally come for the rise of the video game adaptation.