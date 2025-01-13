Everything You Need To Remember Before Severance Season 2

Three years is a long time to wait ... especially for all of us non-Severed people. I mean, fine, you can argue that the entirety of "Severance" season 1 probably should've dissuaded anyone of the notion that there's any real "upside" to being an innie. Well, say what you want about those Lumon employees, but the ability to flip a switch and suddenly fast forward to the moment when season 2 finally arrives sure would've come in handy during this lengthy layoff, wouldn't it? The Applet TV+ series was a casualty of the duel strikes that hit the film and television industries, but it's now ready to put such unpleasantness behind it and kick viewers in the face with even more dark, dystopian, and downright bizarre office place shenanigans in its sophomore season.

Of course, all that downtime should've provided ample opportunity for the more forward-looking pencil-pushers among us to re-watch the debut season and refresh themselves on all the tiniest tidbits that stirred up so many fan-theories the first time around back in February 2022. For those who spent the intervening years not doing their homework? Apple will be providing a comprehensive recap of season 1 prior to the premiere of season 2 (which, for your convenience, I reviewed entirely without spoilers for /Film here). But even that doesn't quite address all the nuance, world-building quirks, and dramatic plot turns that defined what truly was one of the most thrilling installments of any television series in recent memory.

That roller coaster story, following Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his Severed colleagues Helly R. (Britt Lower), Irving B. (John Turturro), and Dylan G. (Zach Cherry), culminated in a breathtaking cliffhanger that seemed to shake up the board for good. What led up to that momentous event and what do you most need to remember for when season 2 begins? Gather 'round for a little team-building exercise, because we're going to dive deep into the finer details of "Severance" season 1. Praise Kier.