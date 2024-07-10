The Severance Season 2 Teaser Confirms The Twisty Sci-Fi Show Is Finally Returning...Next Year
Good news: "Severance" is finally returning for season 2! Bad news: it won't return until next year. For reference, the first season of the hit Apple TV+ series dropped in 2022, which feels like several lifetimes ago at this point. And look, I get it — the Hollywood strikes played a part in the delay. But having your second season arrive three full years after season 1 is a little crazy. But at least that gives everyone plenty of time to go back and rewatch season 1 to refresh their memories.
Speaking of memories, "Severance" is a wild show about a group of people who have "surgically divided" their memories between work and home. When they go to work, a whole new mindset kicks in, and when they go home, they have no memory whatsoever of what they did all day. As you might imagine, this leads to complications and moral questions, especially when a new hire makes it very, very clear she doesn't want to be working at the company, the mysterious Lumon Industries. You can watch a quick teaser for season 2 above.
Severance season 2 drops in January 2025
Apple TV+ doesn't have as big of a cultural footprint as, say, Netflix, but they have several quality shows — and "Severance" might be the best of the bunch. The first season became a big hit for the streamer, with fans (like me) becoming hooked on the show's constant twists and turns. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, too, which has made the wait for season 2 all the more painful. The first season also went on to be nominated for 14 Emmy Awards.
Here's the synopsis:
In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in "work-life balance" is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.
Season 1 stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette are all back for season 2, with new series regular Sarah Bock joining the ensemble. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller serving as executive producer and director on several episodes.
"Severance" season 2 arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21, 2025.