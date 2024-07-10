The Severance Season 2 Teaser Confirms The Twisty Sci-Fi Show Is Finally Returning...Next Year

Good news: "Severance" is finally returning for season 2! Bad news: it won't return until next year. For reference, the first season of the hit Apple TV+ series dropped in 2022, which feels like several lifetimes ago at this point. And look, I get it — the Hollywood strikes played a part in the delay. But having your second season arrive three full years after season 1 is a little crazy. But at least that gives everyone plenty of time to go back and rewatch season 1 to refresh their memories.

Speaking of memories, "Severance" is a wild show about a group of people who have "surgically divided" their memories between work and home. When they go to work, a whole new mindset kicks in, and when they go home, they have no memory whatsoever of what they did all day. As you might imagine, this leads to complications and moral questions, especially when a new hire makes it very, very clear she doesn't want to be working at the company, the mysterious Lumon Industries. You can watch a quick teaser for season 2 above.