Severance Season 2: Everything We Know So Far About The Return Of The Chilling Sci-Fi Series

Directed by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, Season 1 of "Severance" on Apple TV+ has proven itself one of the most powerful and resonating sci-fi series in recent memory. It takes place in a mysterious company called Lumon whose workers' consciousnesses are severed into their work selves (referred to in-world as "Innies") and their outside selves ("Outies"), with neither being privy to the experiences and memories of the others. The series wrestles with the ethical implications of the severance procedure, Lumon's eerie and curious motives and operations, and the characters' own attempts to get to the bottom of everything.

While the first season faced a number of production barriers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sci-fi thriller nonetheless became a hit upon its premiere. It earned a whopping 14 Emmy nominations, netting two wins in a packed field of excellent nominees. For the "Severance" fan who can't wait much longer for the series to return, it was revealed today that production is finally underway on the next season, and with a host of major cast additions.