Stephen King Recommends These Two Sci-Fi Mystery Shows Like Lost
Stephen King recommended some great TV shows in 2024, and he's continued that trend by heaping praise on two series that will appeal to fans of "Lost" and all things weird. As the author of many great sci-fi, horror, and mystery stories that should become TV shows in their own right, King certainly knows what he's talking about, and he's picked a pair of gems that are worthy of everyone's consideration.
"There are really only two 'mystery box' shows that I felt were worth my time last year and this coming year (for 'mystery box shows,' think LOST): FROM and SILO. As always, your mileage may differ," King wrote on Bluesky.
Of course, it remains to be seen if "From" and "Silo" will ever be as well-regarded and influential as "Lost" at its best. Furthermore, both shows are entirely different from Jeff Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof's sci-fi drama, although they still contain enough similarities with it to make them ideal bedfellows.
From is a terrifying mystery series which stars a Lost actor
"From" is the best sci-fi series you're not watching, and it's time to fix that. The story takes place in a small town that the locals can't escape from due to mysterious forces keeping them there — not to mention all of the weird happenings going on around them. The premise is similar to the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" episode titled "Only and Far Away" (which sees the main characters unable to leave a house), even if "From" is larger in its location and scope.
That said, "From" arguably has more in common with "Lost" than it does "Buffy," though fans of the latter will be happy to know that there are monsters who reveal their true forms after sundown. However, the series is similar to "Lost" in the sense that it revolves around trapped people who are forced to come to terms with fantastical concepts while trying to survive in hazardous situations.
What's more, "From" stars "Lost" alumnus Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens, who plays one of the locals in the mysterious town. As of this writing, the first three seasons of "From" are available to stream on MGM+ and a fourth installment is currently in development.
Silo is an underground sci-fi mystery
Based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name, the Apple TV+ show "Silo" is a dystopian sci-fi drama about corruption, authoritarianism, and inequality, set within an underground world that's hundreds of stories deep. The citizens believe that their rulers are there to protect them, but as the story unfolds, one of the residents, Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), learns that something fishy is afoot — especially when she starts investigating her lover's death.
In this post-apocalyptic universe, human history has been erased and families can't have children unless they receive permission from their higher-ups. The Judicial ensures that everyone stays in line, and its representatives are willing to get their hands bloody to keep the silo's secrets hidden.
Similar to "Lost," the Apple TV+ series takes place in an isolated world and centers around characters who are initially oblivious to the truth of what's happening around them. However, the show's sociopolitical ideas and setting are more reminiscent of "Snowpiercer," "High Rise," and other sci-fi stories about class divisions in unique locations.