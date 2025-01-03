Stephen King Recommends These Two Sci-Fi Mystery Shows Like Lost

Stephen King recommended some great TV shows in 2024, and he's continued that trend by heaping praise on two series that will appeal to fans of "Lost" and all things weird. As the author of many great sci-fi, horror, and mystery stories that should become TV shows in their own right, King certainly knows what he's talking about, and he's picked a pair of gems that are worthy of everyone's consideration.

"There are really only two 'mystery box' shows that I felt were worth my time last year and this coming year (for 'mystery box shows,' think LOST): FROM and SILO. As always, your mileage may differ," King wrote on Bluesky.

Of course, it remains to be seen if "From" and "Silo" will ever be as well-regarded and influential as "Lost" at its best. Furthermore, both shows are entirely different from Jeff Lieber, J.J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof's sci-fi drama, although they still contain enough similarities with it to make them ideal bedfellows.