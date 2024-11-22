This Sci-Fi Horror Series Is The Best Thing You're Not Watching, And It's Time To Fix That
There's nothing like getting hooked on a show you've only just discovered that has a backlog of seasons to make your way through ... and if you've just seen the latest announcement made by MGM+ (which was previously known as Epix prior to its rebranding), you probably know all too well where we're coming from. As reported by Deadline, the billionth streaming service you're tempted to sign on to has just greenlit a fourth season of its sci-fi horror show "From." We know what all you newcomers to the series are thinking: "Fourth? I didn't even know there was a first." Well, there is, and it's been kicking around on MGM+ since 2022. It also boasts a lot of the same fantastical tropes as "Lost," complete with one of that beloved show's stars to boot.
Former islander Harold Perrineau, who played Michael Dawson on "Lost," stars in "From" as Boyd Stevens, one of many locals in a small worn-down town that seem unable to escape it. See, the issue with this unnamed spot is that anyone that wanders into town quickly learns that there's no exit and that there are plenty of strange and peculiar goings on with the nocturnal locals that are out for blood. "From" has already gained a cult following since its debut and has even received Stephen King's seal of approval. Make no mistake "Lost" fans: for those that hold the survivors of Oceanic 815 close to their heart, "From" will make for an interesting alternative with a much darker, meaner edge.
From has three seasons of absolute nightmare fuel behind it already
Just like "Lost," "From" is leading audiences down a twisty-turny road that asks more questions than it answers as the show has developed so far, but also one that hits occasional bumps by way of some truly terrifying monsters. With paranoia and stress levels at an absolute high, the fear truly sets in when the sun goes down thanks to local creatures that look human right up until they rip someone apart. That's on top of the side issues of dead girl ghosts, talismans being used to keep evil at bay, and cryptic clues that hint at just how long this horrifying patch of land has been causing locals to do unspeakable things.
While it might be familiar territory for Perrineau, the actor told Awards Daily in 2022 that he's been happy to dive into the unknown again. ("I just wanted to get back into stuff that was super fun and compelling and challenging," as he explained it.) He's not alone, either. Now into its third season, "From" has a great batch of talent that you'll be hoping make it out alive. Joining Perrineau are the likes of Scott McCord as troubled OG townsperson Victor Kavanaugh, David Alpay as software engineer Jade Herrera (who is forced to go old school to find a route out), and Elizabeth Saunders as the town's tough co-head Donna Raines. Of course, even with all this great talent, the big worry with "From," just like "Lost" before it, is whether it will ultimately stick the landing, whenever that happens.
From is entering a very weird space already – but can it get out of it?
As it stands, "From" might be handling things a lot better than its older competition. The terror of just what this town can throw at its inhabitants sends the show into supernatural sectors sooner than "Lost" dared to. The only issue concerns how long until the series' characters eventually find a way out. But where "Lost" got called out for not addressing its own issues in the show's ending, "From" might actually get off with a clear record, at least if its star has anything to say about it.
In a 2022 interview with Variety, Perrineau addressed the polar bear in the room, admitting, "Look, we have all been traumatized a little bit by 'Lost.'" After being part of one of the biggest mysteries on television, the new head of this unnamed town was determined not to have history repeat itself. "So when I was talking to them for 'From,' I was like, 'Are we going to go through this again?' And they were like, 'No. We have a story to tell. We're going to do it in 10 episode bursts. And this is the first season, this is what you'll find out in the next season, and here's how it's going to go,'" Perrineau assured. "It was more than they ever gave us with 'Lost.' So they have a real plan." Hopefully, that will be enough to convince you to give "From" a try. Be careful, though. Once you're in, you're probably never coming out.
"From" is currently streaming on MGM+.