This Sci-Fi Horror Series Is The Best Thing You're Not Watching, And It's Time To Fix That

There's nothing like getting hooked on a show you've only just discovered that has a backlog of seasons to make your way through ... and if you've just seen the latest announcement made by MGM+ (which was previously known as Epix prior to its rebranding), you probably know all too well where we're coming from. As reported by Deadline, the billionth streaming service you're tempted to sign on to has just greenlit a fourth season of its sci-fi horror show "From." We know what all you newcomers to the series are thinking: "Fourth? I didn't even know there was a first." Well, there is, and it's been kicking around on MGM+ since 2022. It also boasts a lot of the same fantastical tropes as "Lost," complete with one of that beloved show's stars to boot.

Former islander Harold Perrineau, who played Michael Dawson on "Lost," stars in "From" as Boyd Stevens, one of many locals in a small worn-down town that seem unable to escape it. See, the issue with this unnamed spot is that anyone that wanders into town quickly learns that there's no exit and that there are plenty of strange and peculiar goings on with the nocturnal locals that are out for blood. "From" has already gained a cult following since its debut and has even received Stephen King's seal of approval. Make no mistake "Lost" fans: for those that hold the survivors of Oceanic 815 close to their heart, "From" will make for an interesting alternative with a much darker, meaner edge.