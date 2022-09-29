Epix Is Getting Rebranded As MGM+, Which Was Inevitable

The Epix streaming platform is about to get a whole new facelift, one that looks awfully familiar to their mother channel. Beginning January 15, 2023, the streaming outlet and pay cable networks Epix and Starzplay are going to be rebranded as MGM+, in honor of the parent company's name. The new name is a result of Amazon's $8.5 billion acquisition of the MGM company last March.

"We have felt for some time that this is the best service that many people have never heard of," Epix president Michael Wright told Variety. Wright has held the presidential title since 2017 and will now serve at the helm of MGM+. "Other than individual shows, the service has never been marketed," he said. "Now you have this incredibly powerful, loud name that means something to people." Wright has a point. If it wasn't for the partnership the company had with Blumhouse Television that is responsible for the button reading "Watch with Epix. Start your 7-day free trial" when trying to watch some of their new releases on Prime Video, I'd have no idea the streamer even exists.

"You could spend five years and $100 million trying to launch a new brand, and you wouldn't have the brand equity that you get with MGM," Wright continued. "It's really something of a gift." The MGM+ rebrand makes complete sense, especially given the legacy of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer brand, but why stay on the path of yet another streaming service when Amazon, who now owns MGM, already has Prime Video?