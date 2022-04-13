IMDb TV Rebrands As Amazon Freevee, For Some Reason

Who doesn't love a rebrand, especially ones that involve an awfully pun-tastic new name (or is it just an awful pun?) and the more-than-likely chance that it'll get lost in the sea of streaming services that most casual viewers no longer have the patience or ability to keep straight anymore?

Don't mention any of those potential obstacles to Amazon, however. The major streaming studio is moving right on ahead with fixing something that might not even have been broken in the first place. The ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV (owned by Amazon) is undergoing quite the rebrand. Folks, may I introduce you all to "Amazon Freevee," which you may or may not have noticed very cleverly rhymes with TV. Please, light a candle for the much more straightforwardly-named IMDb TV, which will be no more as of April 27, 2022.

As announced in a press release (via The Hollywood Reporter), the big name change apparently comes with the hopes of separating it from the actual IMDb website, while also providing an instant indication that the wide selection of movies and titles available on the platform are, in fact, entirely free — if you're willing to deal with a few ad breaks, of course.

Reportedly, the official rebrand has been in the works for quite some time, with the new title of Amazon Freevee meant to provide that classic shared #branding across multiple levels of the company (even though the company insists that Amazon not be included in the branding for Prime Video). As you'd expect from all this new publicity, the expectation is that Freevee will increase its original programing by 70% by the end of 2022. THR indicates that many of these new titles will be revealed on May 2, 2022 at the company's NewFronts presentation.