Torn Hearts Director Brea Grant On Making A Colorful Country Music Horror Movie [Interview]

When did you realize you were happier behind the camera than in front of it?

Yeah, happier. Well, I directed my first movie in 2012, and it wasn't then. That movie was rough, as a lot of people's first movies are. And then I directed "12-Hour Shift” in 2019, and that was about the time I realized I was still enjoying acting, but not to the place that I had enjoyed it up until then.

I got to do some really cool projects, I got to do "After Midnight” with Jeremy Gardner and I got to do "The Stylist," and then I got to do "Lucky," which I wrote. I was doing these cool projects, but I was feeling more motivated by sitting at home on my couch and writing. Very motivated by writing. It was about four years ago I started making the transition, and luckily, I had a really good team that was supportive of me.

My manager was very supportive of me just directing and writing. It was a gradual transition. When people ask me to do stuff it's hard to say no, but I just felt everything in front of the camera, I had done everything I could do. I did a 10-minute monologue and a movie that went to Tribeca. I don't know, as far as acting goes, that was sort of like, "Oh yeah, this is why I got into this."

I stretched those creative muscles, and I had a lot to offer creatively that I wasn't getting to do as an actress. I love actors, and I think what's great about being a director is I get to still do all of the things that I enjoyed as an actor. I get to be creative, I get to collaborate, which I love, and I get to work with actors. I'm an actor's director, really. I love working with actors on their characters, I love getting into the small things that they're working out, I love letting them improv and throwing them new stuff.

Did you always know you wanted to tell stories in genre?

This is what I consume. Genre is what I consume. It'd be hard to imagine doing anything else outside of that. I do some work outside of genre, but for the most part, everything I create is going to have a genre bent whether or not I mean it to. I just worked on a show, and it was a drama, and I wrote a ghost into it. My brain is going to continue to go genre even though I'm not necessarily asked to do that. I like working within the genre community. I feel like the community is nice and supportive, and I think that some of the most creative things happening are in the genre world. I got to do "CSI" and very straightforward comedy and things like that, but I kept coming back to genre because I just found the sets were the happiest places.

Why is that?

I spent so much of my time on set. I really entered the industry on set, I learned to act in front of a national audience. NBC taught me how to act, I didn't know anything until I walked onto a set and people had to explain things to me. I didn't go to film school, I didn't go to acting school, so I learned everything from being physically on a set. And so, I think I'm very comfortable there, but I also look for the happiest people there, the people who are actually enjoying their work, and it's the horror folks. It's the genre kids. We're laughing, having a great time. Not always, I mean, there are dark moments, there are definitely been days on sets as an actress that I've cried all day because of what was required. It's tough, it's emotionally draining, but I was always happier on those sets.