The Lost Showrunners Always Sort Of Knew They Couldn't Answer One Of The Show's Biggest Loose Ends

After the infamous backlash to season 3's "Stranger in a Strange Land," a joyless filler episode that gave us Jack at his least likable or compelling, Lindelof and the other writers finally reached a deal with ABC. Suddenly, they had an end date for the series planned, which meant they could start moving the plot forward in interesting ways. Taking the characters off the island was suddenly possible, and Walt and Michael could be brought back into the show. But as Lindelof explained, they only wanted one member of the duo to return:

"We had this huge running list of unresolved things on a white board in the writer's room, and Walt was at the very top of the list. It was like, okay, we're going to have to resolve this. And our answer for that is that Michael was going to be coming back on this freighter to atone for his fundamental betrayal of these people."

It's a disappointing direction to anyone hoping for more Walt lore, and not that great for Michael fans either. Michael's whole goal in this season 4 storyline is to redeem himself but, even though he saves a few characters' lives in the finale, the show itself doesn't consider this good enough for redemption. It's revealed in season 6 that Michael's ghost is one of the "whispers" on the island whose soul hasn't moved on to the afterlife because he himself can't move on from the crimes he committed.

It's a dark ending for the character, especially when you consider that there were plenty of other "Lost" characters (Sayid, for instance, who's killed and tortured countless people) who got to chill out in the church with the other survivors in the finale. It all feels even more mean-spirited when you consider the behind-the-scenes issues between Michael's actor, Harold Perrineau, and the showrunners. As detailed by Vanity Fair in 2023, Perrineau had some problems with the way the non-white characters were treated over the course of the show, and believed that his departure from the series in season 2 was less an organic writing decision and more a vindictive punishment for Perrineau voicing his concerns about how his character was being written.

His own character aside, Perrineau was simply disappointed with where Walt ended up: