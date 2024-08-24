Why The Lost Showrunners Felt They Failed A Key Character

Among the many fan favorite characters of "Lost" was Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan), the charming British heroin addict with the heart of gold. There was a lot to love about Charlie: his friendship with Hurley, his wholesome relationship with Claire, the fact that he was mostly content to just chill on the beach and stay out of the constant Jack/Locke/Sawyer feuding.

He also received one of the most emotional sendoffs of any character on the show. After spending half of season 3 being told he was destined to die, Charlie accepts his fate and heroically ventures down to an underwater Dharma station. He gets in contact with Desmond's girlfriend Penny, discovers that the freighter they've been hearing about does not belong to Penny, and he spends his dying moments making sure Desmond learns this information.

It's a common frustration among fans that Charlie's death was avoidable. They ask questions like "Why didn't he crawl out of that window once the room filled up with water?" and "Why couldn't he have closed the door from the outside instead of locking himself in?" But the constant search for escapes only underlines just how much fans had come to love him. The thematic impact of Charlie accepting his inevitable death and choosing to go out on his own terms is outweighed by the audience thinking, "Okay but he totally could've survived that, what the hell?"

Charlie's legacy on the show overall is a positive one, which is remarkable considering how disliked he was throughout a large section of season 2. Back then, a lot of fans wouldn't have mourned Charlie's death at all. As the writers themselves would be happy to admit, the writing for Charlie wasn't always as strong as it was in season 3.