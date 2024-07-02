Lost's Most Controversial Episode Feels Like A Time Capsule For A Bygone Era

The entirety of the hit ABC drama series "Lost" just dropped on Netflix (while also being available on Disney+ and Hulu, and on Disney+ outside the U.S.), meaning a whole new generation and a whole new audience will get to experience one of the best and most influential shows of the past 20 years through the most popular streaming service on the planet.

These new audiences will be introduced to the highs (like the best music score in TV history) and lows of this drama about castaways having to survive on a mysterious island, and they'll do so years removed from the heated conversations that made this a controversial and incredibly popular show. TV is very different today than it was when this show premiered 20 years ago, in no small part thanks to "Lost" itself. Serialization and expansive mythologies may be commonplace now, but mystery boxes with dozens of ongoing plots providing fuel for dozens of Reddit threads full of speculation weren't the norm back then. Plus, we are so far removed from the show's ending that the idea that "Lost" has a bad ending only helps someone coming in with fresh eyes as they're likely to be expecting something truly awful from the finale episode, rather than a poignant and beautiful episode and a perfect send-off.

This separation between the original airdate of the episodes — when people watched them week to week as anticipation and theories ran wild — and now, when you can just binge the show in a week (arguably the better way to experience it), means new audiences can actually appreciate what is possibly the most underrated episode of the entire show. I'm talking about season 3, episode 14 — "Exposé," also known as the one about Nikki and Paulo. This was one of the most maligned episodes of the entire show, but hear me out: It's pretty good, actually!