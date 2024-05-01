Lost Still Has The Greatest TV Show Soundtrack Of All Time And It's Not Even Close

Years after "The Sopranos" started what we consider the Peak TV era, there came a show that changed network TV forever: "Lost." It's a show that is as controversial as it is influential, one that helped bring serialization to mainstream TV, make the showrunner as recognizable among TV obsessives as the actors on screen, and delivered one of the most controversial endings in history (though it is a perfect send-off for the show).

Much like "Star Wars," it doesn't matter where you fall on the love/hate scale of "Lost," there is one thing all fans can agree on — the score remains consistently stellar throughout.

A big part of why "Lost" is still talked about so many years later is Michael Giacchino's score. There is a reason why Giacchino has played multiple concerts celebrating the music of the show since it ended in 2010, and why hundreds of people from all over the world (including this writer) traveled to Hawaii recently just to hear the Emmy and Oscar-wining composer conduct a symphony orchestra playing the music from the series. That concert helped revive my love for the ABC drama, which was the first prime time TV drama I ever watched and the one that made me realize the power of television as a storytelling medium. 20 years after the premiere of the pilot (still one of the best ever), the music of "Lost" remains the greatest TV show soundtrack of all time, and it's not even close.