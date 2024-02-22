Cool Stuff: Michael Giacchino's LOST Season 1 Score Hits Vinyl For The First Time

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the "LOST" premiere, and what better way to celebrate than to dive back into the incredible soundscape Giacchino crafted for the show? Even the most diehard fans of the series (myself included) acknowledge there were some storytelling bumps along the way as showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse clashed with ABC over how long the show should last, and while a full series rewatch may remind you of some of those deficiencies, the show's tremendous score plunges you back into that world without having to think about Jack's tattoos or the fact that we never did find out who was in that second outrigger.

The music in season 1 is especially spectacular. "Hollywood and Vines" transitions from an ethereal, almost otherworldly atmosphere into an ideal backdrop for a trek across the jungle (concrete or literal), "Departing Sun" puts the focus on just a few instruments in order to highlight the evolving personal connection between Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) and Sun (Yunjin Kim), and "Parting Words" might just be the most purely beautiful song ever conceived for television; it's the track that plays during the castaways' attempt to sail off the island in their life raft, and listening to this emotional powerhouse immediately takes me back to the touching reconnection of key characters, the soaring sense of hope the group experiences as the raft shoves off into the waves, and the heartbreaking moment where Walt has to tell the loyal Vincent the dog to swim back to shore. It's a masterpiece.

Here's the full track list, with the composer's typical pun-heavy titles on full display:

Side A

1. Main Title (composed by J.J. Abrams)

2. The Eyeland

3. World's Worst Beach Party

4. Credit Where Credit Is Due

5. Run Like Um... Hell?

6. Hollywood And Vines

7. Just Die Already

8. Me And My Big Mouth

Side B

1. Crocodile Locke

2. Win One For The Reaper

3. Departing Sun

4. Charlie Hangs Around

5. Navel Gazing

6. Proper Motivation

Side C

1. Run Away! Run Away!

2. We're Friends

3. Getting Ethan

4. Thinking Clairely

5. Locke'd Out Again

6. Life And Death

7. Booneral

8. Shannonigans

Side D

1. Kate's Motel

2. I've Got A Plane To Catch

3. Monsters Are Such Interesting People

4. Parting Words

5. Oceanic 815