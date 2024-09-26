One Of The Best Horror TV Series You've Never Seen Has Stephen King's Stamp Of Approval

Ever since 2022, "From" has been racking up rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season has a healthy fresh critical rating of 96% (and a 90% from audiences to boot), so it's safe to say critics really liked it. As Brad Newsome wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald, the big draw of "From" is how well John Griffin crafted the series: "The horror is real — and it gets real gory — but this is no simple splatterfest. Series creator John Griffin has built his world meticulously, and all his characters have their own fraught back stories and their own personal demons."

Season 2 of "From," which sees a bus full of unsuspecting passengers arrive within the limits of the Township, fared just pretty well with critics too (with a 92% rating), and even though some reviewers — like David Whelan at Slate — had some misgivings, they had to admit that "From" really works. "I'm not going to pretend that 'From' is a perfect work of television," Whelan mused. "But for whatever criticism one can lob at it — that it's a miasma of phobias, black holes, and loopholes — From undeniably works as an exemplar of its genre."

"From" just returned for its third season pretty recently, but critics are already going wild for the new episodes; its rating is currently sitting pretty at 100%. As Meagan Navarro at Bloody Disgusting put it, "Even with the mysteries as thorny as ever, Griffin and [executive producer and writer Jeff] Pinkner know how to keep us hooked." The showrunners find creative new ways to induce frights. Also thanks to the talented cast, it's easy to follow "From" down whatever dark path it wants to lead us.

"From" is available to stream on MGM+.