The 7 Best Stephen King Movies, According To Stephen King

While many hold Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "The Shining" in high regard, Stephen King, rather famously, hates it. King has listed various reasons for his dislike of the Kubrick film over the years, and there's no need to rehash them (you can read more about that right here). King would go on to pen a sequel to "The Shining" called "Doctor Sleep," published in 2013. The novel is, of course, a sequel to King's "The Shining" book, not Kubrick's adaptation. So when Mike Flanagan got around to making "Doctor Sleep" into a movie, he was faced with a unique problem: would he remain true to King's book, or would he acknowledge Kubrick's pretty famous movie?

Flanagan actually found a way to do both — the film remains fairly true to King's "Doctor Sleep" novel while also acknowledging, and sometimes even recreating moments from Kubrick's film. This could've gone very, very wrong — but Flanagan actually makes it work. In fact, even Stephen King was impressed. "I don't want to get into a big argument about how great the 'Shining' film is that Kubrick did or my feelings about it," King told EW. "All I can say is, Mike took my material, he created a terrific story, people who have seen this movie flip for it, and I flipped for it, too. Because he managed to take my novel of 'Doctor Sleep,' the sequel, and somehow weld it seamlessly to the Kubrick version of 'The Shining,' the movie. So, yeah, I liked it a lot."