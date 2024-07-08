The Stephen King Movie That Made The Master Of Horror Himself Emotional

One of the very best Stephen King films isn't a horror movie — it's the coming-of-age drama "Stand By Me." Released in 1986 and helmed by Rob Reiner, the film actually went out of its way to not slap King's name all over the marketing material. "We actually played down King's name because we didn't want people to have the idea that this was a bloody, gory horror movie," Reiner said (via the book "Creepshows: The Illustrated Stephen King Movie Guide" by Stephen Jones). But while "Stand By Me" may not have been sold as a Stephen King movie, it was very much a personal story for King. So personal, in fact, that when he saw the finished film, he was overcome with emotion and had to be alone for a few minutes to gather his thoughts.

"Stand By Me" is based on King's novella "The Body," which appeared in King's 1982 collection "Different Seasons." As the title slyly indicates, "Different Seasons" was a change of pace for King. The book consists of four novellas — novellas King wrote after he finished novels. As he explains in the afterward to "Different Seasons," "It's as if I've always finished the big job with just enough gas left in the tank to blow off one good-sized novella." That's right: Stephen King is so damn prolific that after he finishes a novel, he sits down and writes another long story, too. Four of those stories ended up gathered in "Different Seasons." While there are elements of horror to these some of these tales, they're mostly dramas grounded in reality (the stories are "Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption," which inspired the film "The Shawshank Redemption," "Apt Pupil," which was adapted into a film in 1998, "The Body," which became "Stand By Me," and "The Breathing Method," which is one of the few King works that has yet to be adapted to the screen).

"The Body" tells the story of four young friends who set out on a trek one summer afternoon in 1960 to find the dead body of a kid struck by a train. To pen the tale, King drew on memories of his own childhood, including memories of kids he grew up with (it's worth noting that King was also accused of plagiarizing part of the story from his friend George McLeod, a claim King has long denied). King also may have been drawing from his subconscious — he once revealed that when he was a child, he and another friend were playing outside when the friend was hit and killed by a train. (King states he has no actual memory of the event, but the story was relayed to him by his mother.)