Rob Reiner's All In The Family Audition Was Initially Rejected

Michael/Mike "Meathead" Stivic (Rob Reiner) called for a very particular type of performance. Archie and Edith Bunker's son-in-law on "All in the Family" was the progressive foil to the Bunkers' bigoted paterfamilias, a member of the Baby Boomer counterculture (back when that was a thing) who rallied against the conservative Greatest Generation beliefs championed by Archie. But at the same time, Mike was one of those well-educated liberal white guys who still struggled to recognize his own ingrained prejudices — particularly when it came to the women in his life — and was often guilty of being more concerned with feeling morally superior than figuring out how to actually bring about the social change he professed to want.

Reiner would eventually prove himself capable of handling this knot of contradictions, but it took him a couple of tries, much like "All in the Family" itself. As he once recalled in an interview with the Archive of American Television, Reiner had been hired to write for "Headmaster" not long after his original failed audition for Norman Lear's soon-to-be-legendary sitcom. Aaron Ruben's short-lived '70s dramedy series starred Andy Griffith as the headmaster at a reputable California private school, a world far removed from the folksy setting of "The Andy Griffth Show" but also one inflicted with very different problems — like in the third episode "Valerie Has an Emotional Gestalt for the Teacher," where Reiner played a young teacher who gets caught having an affair with a student.

"Headmaster" is virtually impossible to watch nowadays, so we can only speculate how the show handled such a volatile storyline. Regardless, Reiner's turn as a male authority figure who, in all likelihood, probably still held himself in high esteem despite his gross misconduct, was enough to earn him another shot at becoming the Meathead.