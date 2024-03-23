A Fan Favorite All In The Family Scene Was Completely Improvised

In the "All in the Family" episode "Gloria Sings the Blues" (March 2, 1974), Archie (Carroll O'Connor) wakes up Michael (Rob Reiner) so that they may leave for a fishing trip. In his usual cantankerous fashion, Archie berates Michael for sleeping in and begins to explain the importance of leaving on time. Michael idly puts on his shoes ... but something is awry. Archie stops Michael, noticing that he has put a sock and a shoe on his left foot before putting a sock on his right foot. Archie is perturbed. This faux pas will not stand. "Don't you know," he says, "the whole world puts on a sock and a sock and a shoe and a shoe?" Defensively, Michael says "I like to take care of one foot at a time!"

They then have a whole conversation as to whether or not "sock-sock-shoe-shoe" is "correct," or if "sock-shoe-sock-shoe" is correct. It's a nitpicking conversation about a completely insignificant piece of footwear etiquette, but it becomes hilarious over how passionate Archie and Michael get on the matter. What if there was a flood? Would you want one shod foot to hop on, or two evenly protected sock feet? The bit ends with Archie realizing that they were supposed to be in a hurry.

According to a 2020 interview Reiner had with Sirius XM, that entire scene was improvised. This was in the fourth season of "All in the Family," and Reiner had developed a good comedic chemistry with O'Connor, allowing them to simply ramble for several minutes about a sock and a shoe. Because "All in the Family" was filmed before a live audience, the laughter is genuine, and the actors were able to time their performances accordingly.