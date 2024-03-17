The Casting Decisions That Finally Got All In The Family Off The Ground

Before "All in the Family" became one of the most groundbreaking sitcoms of all time, it was a non-starter with two failed pilot episodes and counting. The first, titled "Justice For All," was taped 3 years before the original show's run and featured a cast including Carol O'Conner and Jean Stapleton, who would go on to play married couple Archie and Edith Bunker in the final version of the show. The actors playing the Bunker family's daughter Edith and son-in-law Michael were different, though, played by Kelly Jean Peters ("Cagney & Lacey") and Tim McIntire ("Soap"), whose character was initially named Richard.

O'Conner explained in his memoir "I Think I'm Outta Here" that he largely rewrote the original pilot script himself, and the pilot was recorded in New York in October 1968. According to a TIME Magazine 50th anniversary retrospective by Daniel S. Levy, network execs weren't pleased with the casting choices for the younger members of the Bunker clan, and asked for a second pilot to be shot using the same script. This time around, the show was titled "Those Were The Days," and Candice Azzara ("Catch Me If You Can") and small screen newcomer Chip Oliver played the younger characters. This, too, didn't work, and it wasn't until CBS got a new president who offered series creator Norman Lear a 13-week season 1 commitment that the show we know as "All in the Family" was born.