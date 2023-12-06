Norman Lear, One Of The Greatest TV Producers Of All Time, Is Dead At 101

Norman Lear, the pioneering television producer, screenwriter, and activist who shaped the face of sitcoms as we know them, has died. The six-time Emmy winner who was the creative force behind shows like "All in the Family," "Maude," and "The Jeffersons" was 101 years old. He died of natural causes. Lear's official Instagram account posted the following message:

It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Norman Lear, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end.Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him. He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young. As we celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.

Born 17 years before NBC's first television broadcast would wow audiences at the 1939 World's Fair, the Army veteran-turned-comedy writer came of age during a time when the brand-new medium was ripe for the taking. Across a career that spanned well over half a century, Lear took television and molded it into something touching, funny, and politically vital.

He began his career in Hollywood writing for variety shows, and even tried his hand at film directing with the Dick Van Dyke-led "Cold Turkey," but his most enduring work came in 1971. That's when he introduced the world to the racist Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) and his more progressive family, both pioneering and immediately nearly perfecting the sitcom moral story with "All in the Family."