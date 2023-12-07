How To Watch All In The Family At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You would never want to hang out with Caroll O'Connor's Archie Bunker from "All in the Family" in real life. Still, golly if it wasn't enjoyable watching the cantankerous, intolerant family man butt heads with his outspoken progressive son-in-law Michael (Rob "The Meathead" Reiner himself) and his loving but equally liberal and often flustered daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers), all while being doted on by his seemingly naive wife Edith (Jean Stapleton), who was really far wiser than Archie ever gave her credit for. Across nine seasons, audiences tuned in time and time again to watch Archie get his comeuppance, only to learn his lesson (or, more often than not, stubbornly refuse to) on Norman Lear's trailblazing 1970s sitcom.

Looking back in the wake of Lear's passing at the ripe old age of 101, it's all the easier to appreciate just how important "All in the Family" was to the evolution of the sitcom. When it premiered on CBS in January of 1971, the network's nightly lineup included "Green Acres" and "The Beverly Hillbillies." These broad farces had their charms, of course, but their premises hinged on cultural clashes that provoked laughter without any deeper introspection. "All in the Family," on the other hand, addressed real-world topics that were strictly forbidden in U.S. comedy series up until that point, from the political turmoil of the Nixon era to the systematic prejudices facing anyone who wasn't a white, straight, cisgender man.

These qualities have kept "All in the Family" timeless in the decades since it went off the air, making it primed for a revisit (goodness knows Archie himself behaves like the clowns who love carrying on about "wokeness" and "cancel culture" online these days). But where can you watch it? And what about the show's myriad spin-offs? Allow us to help.