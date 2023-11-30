Director Rob Reiner On Solving The JFK Assassination With His New Podcast [Exclusive Interview]

Rob Reiner has directed some of the most beloved movies in the history of motion pictures. His seven-film run of "This Is Spinal Tap," "The Sure Thing," "Stand by Me," "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "Misery" and "A Few Good Men" is remarkable.

That he transitioned from his portrayal of Archie Bunker's liberal son-in-law, contemptuously dubbed "Meathead," on "All in the Family" to being a first-rate director shouldn't have come as a surprise. His father, Carl Reiner, was one of the greatest comedy writers of the 20th century. No one is a preordained success, but if you decide to pursue a career in entertainment coming out of that environment, you at least have a rock-solid notion of what works.

Reiner also, thanks to his father, developed a social conscience. As he knocked out his string of hit films, he established himself as one of Hollywood's most outspoken celebrities. His politics were unabashedly liberal, which irked moviegoers who leaned right, but I don't know how you can fault the man for using his fame to fight for the legalization of gay marriage and the diminishment of the tobacco industry. These are righteous causes.

Now in the third act of his career, Reiner is tackling the most daunting cause of his lifetime. He is going to solve the mystery of President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Reiner has teamed with journalist Soledad O'Brien for "Who Killed JFK?," a ten-part podcast dedicated to separating irrefutable facts from government-invented misinformation. He's assembled historians and assassination experts to knock down every false claim and assumption about the history-altering crime. He's doing this because he fervently believes JFK's murder derailed a country that was on track to a more peaceful, inclusive existence, and he wants to pull us back from the precipice of fascistic governance vehemently promised by Donald Trump.

Has Reiner succeeded? Judging from the two released episodes, I can say that, as someone who's read a ton of books on this subject, he's delivered an engagingly lucid primer. As for solving what he calls "the greatest murder mystery in American history," I Zoomed with the filmmaker, and he teased some of the revelations to come. We also discussed his directorial career, and how this podcast fits thematically in his oeuvre.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.