Norman Lear's All In The Family Was Met With A Lot Of Doubt And Warning At The Start

With the passing of Norman Lear at the age of 101, we bid a fond farewell to one of the most important figures in the history of not just sitcoms, but television as a medium. TV shows that dared to address real-world problems were not unheard of when Lear came to fame by creating "All in the Family" in 1971 ("The Twilight Zone" had already existed for over a decade). However, they were very much the exceptions to the rule. Sitcoms, in particular, were overwhelmingly white, heterosexual, and conservative in their outlook, steering clear of any topic that could be considered even remotely controversial or polarizing.

Lear, of course, recognized this facade for what it was. In his autobiography "Even This I Get to Experience," the multi-hyphenate rightly dismisses the idea that his first big hit sitcom was any more "political" than other shows airing at the time. In his own words:

"For 20 years — until ['All in the Family'] came along — TV comedy was telling us there was no hunger in America, we had no racial discrimination, there was no unemployment or inflation, no war, no drugs [...] Tell me that expressed no point of view!"

"All in the Family" was itself based on "Till Death Us Do Part," a British sitcom that, like its U.S. counterpart, centered on a working-class white guy who proudly wore his bigotry on his sleeve and clashed with his liberal daughter and son-in-law (much to the concern of his adoring wife). Carroll O'Connor would ultimately make the role of the show's prejudiced patriarch, Arche Bunker, his own, but he was not the first choice for the role. In fact, Lear had initially lined up a much bigger name who shot him down flat and warned him the entire undertaking was doomed.