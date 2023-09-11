15 Episodes Of The Twilight Zone That Are Still Relevant Today

It's always struck me as something of a marvel that "The Twilight Zone" has managed to avoid feeling dated, despite the final episode being broadcast more than 60 years ago. Spanning five seasons between 1959 and 1965, at its best, the show depicts facets of the human condition that are universal, with many plot points, themes, and warnings that remain relevant today.

Rod Serling, the show's creator (and writer of 92 out of 156 episodes) always had an eye for themes that transcended the various settings. The presence of Serling himself in a business suit, offering wry commentary on the episodes, means that however futuristic the environment, they have an almost timeless quality that helps make the series endure. Almost counter-intuitively, this also serves to add to the series' eerie aesthetic.

Some episodes were incredible for their time and still hold up but watching today, the plot mechanics feel a little more predictable; due in no small part to the show's direct influence on pop culture in general. Any casual viewers of "The Simpsons" will have had several twists spoiled outright by various "Treehouse Of Horror" homages. This list focuses more on episodes that feature themes that have not lost their significance in a modern context, and indeed, some that are more relevant now than when they first aired. With current events rapidly overtaking the then-far-fetched plots of many episodes, the stories often seem like a series of prophetic nightmares that we are now experiencing first-hand.