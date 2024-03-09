The Only Major Actors Still Alive From All In The Family

There wasn't a more popular or influential (or controversial) sitcom in the 1970s than "All in the Family." Created by Norman Lear (who was about to go on a Nielsen ratings tear with "Sanford and Son," "The Jeffersons," "Good Times," "Maude," and "One Day at a Time"), the series was a stingingly hilarious satire of American attitudes as the country adjusted to the post-Civil Rights Movement era and coped with the increasingly unpopular Vietnam War.

The genius of "All in the Family" was Lear's ability to make every single one of his main characters behave ridiculously without becoming full-on caricatures. Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) was an unrepentant bigot, his wife Edith (Jean Stapleton) was a well-meaning ditz, his daughter Gloria (Sally Struthers) was a work-in-progress idealist who went from dopey to fairly sharp as the series progressed, and his son-in-law Michael "Meathead" Stivic represented everything Archie hated about liberals in one preachy package. We all saw a bit of ourselves and the people we have no choice but to call family in the Bunkers, and found something close to catharsis in feeling like the whole world is undergoing a seismic change.

"All in the Family" was so popular (it was the top rated show on television for five of its nine seasons) that every single one of its main characters became iconic. This was terrific for the actors' careers in the short term, but once the series came to an end they had to battle to avoid being typecast. While O'Connor and Stapleton never enjoyed the same degree of success after leaving the sitcom behind, but they worked steadily until their deaths in, respectively, 2001 and 2013. How did the surviving members of the Bunker clan fare? Let's take a look!